Funerals today for Thursday Sept. 17, 2020
Funerals today for Thursday Sept. 17, 2020

AGNEY, Harley Lester, Jr., 74, Shelbyville, 2 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. Face Masks are required. 

BANDY, Eldon "Gene", Branson, Mo., 5 to 7 p.m. at Blue Mound Civic Center.

MARLOW, Betty Lou, 89, Decatur, formerly of Maroa, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur.

SWIGERT, Gary C., Decatur, 11 a.m. at First General Baptist Church, Decatur.

WARNICK, Bradley S., 53, Long Creek, 10 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

