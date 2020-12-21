 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020
BARTHOLOMEW, Patricia Beth (Ulrey), Flower Mound, Texas, 1:00 p.m. at Washington Street Cemetery, Casey.

SKELTON, Johnnie B. Jr., 79, Decatur, 11:00 a.m. at East Park Baptist Church, Decatur. Due to current mitigations, crowd size will be limited, masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed.

