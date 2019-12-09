Funerals today for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
Funerals today for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

DAVIS, Amos, 91, Findlay, 10 a.m. in Wright Cemetery, Findlay.

DUNN, Lisa L., 56, Decatur, 2 p.m. in Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

MARETTI, Joan, 90, Decatur, 10 a.m. in Graceland Cemetery.

MOSER, Kenneth, 86, Decatur, 10 a.m. to noon in Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

