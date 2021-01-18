 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021
Funerals today for Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021

DOLLY, James Kenneth, 78, Decatur, 2:30 p.m. at Culvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

VOGEL, James P., 83, Decatur, 9:30 to 10:30 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

