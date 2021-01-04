 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021
0 entries

Funerals today for Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MEADOR, Judy Kay, 69, Finksburg, Maryland, formerly of Warrensburg, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on the funeral home Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MDFHWestminster/

SUNDERLAND, Sally Ann, 86, Springfield, 11 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 2645 Old Jacksonville Rd, Springfield. CDC Protocol shall be followed.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News