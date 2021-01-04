Funerals today for Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021

MEADOR, Judy Kay, 69, Finksburg, Maryland, formerly of Warrensburg, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on the funeral home Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MDFHWestminster/.
SUNDERLAND, Sally Ann, 86, Springfield, 11 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 2645 Old Jacksonville Rd, Springfield. CDC Protocol shall be followed.
