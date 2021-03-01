 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Tuesday, March 2, 2021
HYDE, Zachary Wes, 35, Oreana, 10 a.m. at the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur. Dress is casual.

KARLOSKI, Norma Jean, 91, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2055 South Franklin Street Rd., Decatur.

SHAFER, Robin L. (Betzer), 57, Decatur, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Decatur. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required for those in attendance.

