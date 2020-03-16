Funerals today for Tuesday, March 17, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

METGER, John David aka Marshal Haynes, 81, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church, Harristown.

RORABAUGH, Jeanette Elaine, 72, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News