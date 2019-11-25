Funerals today for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
Funerals today for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

CATCHINGS, Jessie "Jeff" Sr., Decatur, 11 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. 

McCOOL, Barbara Jean, 90, Decatur, noon at Lester R. Barnett Memorial Cemetery. 

