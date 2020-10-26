 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020
CROCKER, Rosie Lee (Holmes), 76, Springfield, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

KUHNS, George Franklin, 93, Decatur, live streamed at 10 a.m. at cccdisciples.com.

REED, Ralph William "Bill," 86, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown.

