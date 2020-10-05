 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020
Funerals today for Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020

WILLMIRTH, Norma Jean, 96, Knotsville, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

