Funerals today for Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020
HEATHER, Marvin R., 90, Moweaqua, 12 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, rural Ramsey.

HERTEL, Arlet Jane, 78, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st St., Mattoon.

