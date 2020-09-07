 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020
GORDY, Mary Elizabeth, 96, Illiopolis, 10 a.m. at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 7th street, Illiopolis.

JONES, James T., 49, Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

