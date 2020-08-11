You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today for Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020
Funerals today for Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020

FLESCH, Mable Louise, 83, Van Buren, Mo., formerly of Decatur, 10 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2801 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur.

PRICE, Jean E., 97, Bement, 1 p.m. at Bement Township Cemetery, Bement.

WHARTON Jr., Dewey L., 71, Mount Zion, 12 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

