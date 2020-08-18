You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today for Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020

BOLINGER, Tamela Jan “Tammie” , 61, Shelbyville,  Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, with Rev. Dan Seibert officiating.

RITCHEY-STONE, Agnes Kay, 78, Decatur, 11:30 a.m. at Harristown Cemetery, Harristown.

SADLER, Phillip L., 53, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Fairlawn Cemetery.

