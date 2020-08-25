 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020
Funerals today for Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020

CASTELLI, Michael Darren "Mike", 52, Lovington, at 7 p.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington.

LEACH, James W., 93, Maroa, 10 a.m. at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa.

