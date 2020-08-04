You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today for Wednesday August 5, 2020
Funerals today for Wednesday August 5, 2020

CARTER, Dennis, 66, Clinton, 2 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. Facial coverings are recommended at the funeral home.

JONES, David L., 76, Decatur, Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home.

DUST, Donald G., 65, Assumption, 11 a.m. at Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

