Funerals today for Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020
HINTON, Jerry, 75, Taylorville, 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Taylorville.

JONES, Larry L., 80, Decatur, 4 p.m. at Boiling Springs Church of God, Decatur.

KRUSE, David R., 75, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery (Blyman Addition).  Military rites will be by the Shelby County Honor Guard. 

RUBIN, Melvin C. "Mel", 91, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Decatur. 

TINDALL, Walter "Tommy" Jr., 65, Decatur, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

