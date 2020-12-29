 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020
Funerals today for Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020

BUTLER, Rosella Ida, 87, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Moundford Free Methodist Church, Decatur.

ELBERT, Ann, 87, Shelbyville, 1 p.m. at Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

LOHSE, Charleen Jo, 61, Decatur, 5 to 7 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Due to current mitigations, crowd size will be limited, masks will be required.

LUCK, Marjorie A., 83, Bethany, 10 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

PAYNE, Debra Jean, 64, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

