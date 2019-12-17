Funerals today for Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
Funerals today for Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

BOLTZ, Richard L., 94, Pana, noon at Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

ENDRIZZI, Martin J. Jr., 85, Decatur, 11 am. at St. James Catholic Church. 

VANDER BURGH, Vivian J., 83, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

