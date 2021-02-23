 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
Funerals today for Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

BURTON, Glenn David, known as David, Bement, 11 a.m. at the Bement Baptist Church. Masks will be required. 

FUQUA, Viola P., 93, Decatur, 11 a.m., at The Salvation Army, 229 W. Main St., Decatur, IL 62523. 

