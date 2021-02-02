 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Funerals today for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

DICK, Richard David, 77, Decatur, noon at West Decatur Church of God, 4500 W. Main, Decatur.

McCLURE, Samuel A., 85, Pana, formerly of Decatur, 1 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

