 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021
0 entries

Funerals today for Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARLOW, Floyd D., 89, Dieterich, 10 a.m. Meyer Funeral Home, Dieterich. While in attendance, please follow the recommendations of the CDC to observe social distancing, and the wearing of masks.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News