Funerals today for Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021
FLUCKER, Rita Marie, 64, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Decatur.

REGAN, John F. Jr., 109, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Randolph Cemetery (west of Kenney).

WEBB, Norma "Tiny" J., 86, Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

