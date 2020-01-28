Funerals today for Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
Funerals today for Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

O'BRIEN, Carol A., 67, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church.

ROBERTS, Dean, 94, Vandalia, 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Vandalia.

