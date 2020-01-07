Funerals today for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
Funerals today for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

MUNSON, Jean Marie, 93, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

SNOKE, Guyneith L., 90, clinton, noon at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WASHBURN, Esther E., 85, Effingham, 11 a.m. at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Ramsey.

