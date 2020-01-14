Funerals today for Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

BARNETT, Donald Eugene, 83, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Lester Barnett Cemetery. 

COOLEY, Edith W., 94, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. 

