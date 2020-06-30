Funerals Today for Wednesday July 1, 2020
0 entries

Funerals Today for Wednesday July 1, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BALLARD, Charolene Y., 77, Decatur, 1:30 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

BRAGG, James Carroll, 81, Decatur, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

LILLPOP, Norman Lee, 77, Macon, 10 a.m., at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News