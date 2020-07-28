Funerals today for Wednesday July 29, 2020
Funerals today for Wednesday July 29, 2020

NORTH, William I 'Bill,' 92, Clinton, 11 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, Clinton. Face masks will be required at the church.

PERKINSON, Madge L. (Geiling), 94, Taylorville, 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Taylorville.

