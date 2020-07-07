Funerals Today for Wednesday July 8, 2020
Funerals Today for Wednesday July 8, 2020

CARROLL, Robert "Bob", 89, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

DAVIS, Lillian "Joy", 87, Assumption, 2 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption.

