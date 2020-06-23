Funerals today for Wednesday June 24, 2020
Funerals today for Wednesday June 24, 2020

CRACKEL, Zona Gayle, 79, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery.

MARTIN, Randy, 65, Clinton, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Lane Christian Church.

