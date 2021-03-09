 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Funerals today for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

MATHERLY, Evelyn Jean, 91, 11 a.m. at Calvary Southern Baptist Church, 1833 S. Country Club Rd. Decatur. 

THOMAS, Billy Gene "Bill," 89, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur, and streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#49578.

TILTON, Richard T., 79, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek.

