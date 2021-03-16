 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Wednesday, March 17, 2021
0 entries

Funerals today for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HILL, George Henry Jr., 78, Forsyth, 10 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. You may view the service virtually at the following link http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/50035/hash:D43294F1E815CBD0.

LARSONJudith Lynn (Hagebush), 11 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. Family requests the wearing of masks at services. 

RUPERT, David Lynn (Rups), 78, Decatur, noon at Lampstand Presbyterian Church, 655 S. Airport Rd., Decatur. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News