Funerals today for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

BILBREY, Robert LeRoy, 89, Decatur, 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Dalton City United Methodist Church. 

DAY, Lyle R., 94, Clinton, 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton.

ROOT, Janet Lee, 80, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at South Shores Christian Church.

TULL, Robert L., 59, Shelbyville, 6 to 8 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, jShelbyville.

