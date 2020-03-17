Funerals today for Wednesday, March 18, 2020
0 entries

GREGG, Maxine, 99, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

GURUJAL, Suryaprobha Kumari, Shelbyville, 5 to 8 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

