Funerals today for Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020
HOLLIBAUGH, Norma L., 99, Clinton, 1:30 p.m. at Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton.

STIEHL, Phyllis Jean (Bowen), 96, Urbana, formerly of Atwood, 11:00 a.m.,  at the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood. Those in attendance are requested to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

