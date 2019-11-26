Funerals today for Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
Funerals today for Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

MELL, Barry Keith, 50, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MENDENALL, Gloria Ann, 90, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MINTON, Donald Edward, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

OLIVIER, Edward Cyril, Decatur, 6 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

PRIES, Cameron, 21, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Life Foursquare Church. 

