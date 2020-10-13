 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020
Funerals today for Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020

KING, Mildred Marie, 95, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Mount Zion Township Cemetery, Mount Zion.

REIFF, Marilyn (Funderburk), Robertsdale, Alabama, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home, Decatur.

SMITH, Ricky Allen "Sangamo", Mount Zion, 5 p.m., at Lamp Stand Church, 655 South Airport Road, Decatur.

