 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DANBURY, Joni M., 65, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, #1 Bachrach Court, Decatur.

WILLIFORD, Dolly F., 87, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News