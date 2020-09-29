 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020
BRONZIO, Janet Mae, 85, Decatur, 10 a.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Decatur. 

STINE, Barbara Grace Etherton, 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Salem Cemetery, Decatur.

