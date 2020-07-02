Funerals Today Friday July 3, 2020
Funerals Today Friday July 3, 2020

COOK, Quadie Lewis Jr., 72, Indianapolis, Ind., 1 p.m. at the Gaskill Cemetery, Neoga.

McELYEA, Mary A., 84, Decatur, noon at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes.

SATTLEY, Rosalie, 84, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

