Funerals today Tuesday July 7, 2020
Funerals today Tuesday July 7, 2020

DAVIS, Roxie LaVerne, 100, Lovington, 11 a.m. at Lovington First Christian Church.

HAGERMAN, Patricia Ann, Sullivan, 4 p.m. at Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ, Sullivan.

PATTERSON, Marilyn J., 87, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown.

RANKIN, Wandalee (Wanda L.) Latch, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

