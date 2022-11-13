March 9, 1949 - Nov. 5, 2022

BRYSON CITY, N.C. — Gail Lynne Plotner, 73, of Bryson City, NC, passed away unexpectedly November 5, 2022, at her residence. A native of Decatur, IL, she was the daughter of the late Guy Landers and Patricia Bergschneider Landers.

She is survived by her daughters: Dawn Phillips and husband Steve of Charlotte, NC, Lisa Avedon and husband Mark of League City, TX, Kelly Pellum and husband Michael of The Woodlands, TX; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS Animal Shelter, PO Box 1814, Bryson City, NC, 28713.