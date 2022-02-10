AURORA, Colorado — Galen Albert Heckman, Jr., 81, of Aurora, CO, passed away on February 6, 2022, at Parker Adventist Hospital.

Galen was born July 12, 1940 in Decatur, IL, the son of Galen and Minerva (Hite) Heckman. He married Maralyn Eads on July 16, 1960, and they lived in Cerro Gordo, IL, where they were active members of the community, surrounded by many amazing friends and close family.

After graduating from Manchester College in 1962, Galen had a successful banking career with the State Bank of Cerro Gordo and the State Bank of Bement, including serving as a Director for both banks and their holding company, Bement Bancshares. He served as a Cerro Gordo Village Trustee from 1971 - 1993, and on the Advisory Boards of both the Piatt County Nursing Home and St. Mary's Hospital. Galen was a lifetime member of the Cerro Gordo Church of the Brethren, where he served in various roles.

He and Maralyn moved to Colorado in 2005, and have thoroughly enjoyed living in the Heritage Eagle Bend golfing community, surrounded by wonderful friends. They attended the Southeast Christian Church in Parker, CO.

Galen will be forever missed by his loving wife, Maralyn; and his precious children: Greg (Tracey) of Omaha, NE, and Julie of Aurora, CO. He is also survived by grandchildren who he adored: Drew, Blakely, Lexi, Joe, Grey and Holt; and his beloved sister, Beverly White (Dave), of Shelbyville, IL; and many other important family members.

A service to celebrate Galen's life will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Church of the Brethren in Cerro Gordo, IL. Everyone is invited to join the family in the church fellowship hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the State Bank of Cerro Gordo, P.O. Box 440, Cerro Gordo, IL, 61818, with a designation for either the Galen Heckman Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Cerro Gordo Church of the Brethren.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.