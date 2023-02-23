May 26, 1935 - Feb. 20, 2023

DECATUR — Gareth E. Cowgill "Gus," 87, of Decatur passed away on February 20, 2023.

Born in Decatur, IL, on May 26, 1935, to Harvey and Martha Cowgill. Married Sandra McGeorge on February 26, 1955, and they had two children. Gareth and Sandy moved to Southern California in 1998, to be near their children and grandchildren.

Gus loved the game of golf and was on top of his game in the 80s and 90s, winning many tournaments. He loved most sports and Gus was loved by many.

Gus retired from AE Staley as an IC mechanic.

Survivors include wife, Sandra; son, Greg; daughter, Lori; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His parents, two brothers and three sisters preceded him in death.