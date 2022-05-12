 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gareth "Gary" Nomanson

Aug. 22, 1947 - May 9, 2022

Gareth "Gary" Nomanson, 74, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022.

He is survived by his children: Timothy (Cindy), Carrie, Cassie (Steve) Krmpotic, Cristen (Scott) Musch and Sarah Catherine (Ian) McDowell; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Margaret Love, Phil, Janet; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cassandra D.

Gary was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator with Local #150.

Private Cremation through Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lowell, IN.

www.sheetsfuneral.com.

