Aug. 22, 1947 - May 9, 2022
Gareth "Gary" Nomanson, 74, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022.
He is survived by his children: Timothy (Cindy), Carrie, Cassie (Steve) Krmpotic, Cristen (Scott) Musch and Sarah Catherine (Ian) McDowell; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Margaret Love, Phil, Janet; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cassandra D.
Gary was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator with Local #150.
Private Cremation through Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lowell, IN.