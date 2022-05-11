June 19, 1940 - May 10, 2022

DECATUR — Garry E. Davis, 81, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Garry Enlow Davis was born June 19, 1940, in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Victor and Dortha (Enlow) Davis. He married Linda F. Cassell on June 20, 1964. Garry graduated from Newton Community High School in 1958, Millikin University in 1962, and Indiana University School of Law in 1966, where he received the outstanding award for first year student of jurisprudence. Garry practiced law in Decatur for over fifty years primarily with the law firm of Erickson and Davis.

Over the years Garry served on many boards and did a considerable amount of community service. His primary passion was for the Decatur Public Library.

Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Dortha and Victor Davis; brother, Dennis Davis; brother-in-law, Robert Weber; and sister-in-law Barbara Cassell Weber.

Surviving is his wife, Linda of Decatur; daughter, Kristy Davis of Charlottesville, VA; son, Jeffrey Davis of Springfield, MO; grandsons: Paxton Davis and Jaxon Davis both of Springfield, MO.

In honor of Garry's wishes no services will be held. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.