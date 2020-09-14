× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Gary C. Swigert passed from this life to a life in Heaven the morning of Friday September 11, 2020 surrounded by family.

Gary was professional truck driver for many years. Gary love to listen to audio books, attend baseball games, and spend time outdoors, joking with family and friends while cooking on the grill. He was a “grill master”.

He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Mulkish and father Charles Swigert.

Gary was an amazing grandfather and will be greatly missed. It's not Goodbye, but until next time.

Left behind was his wife Diana Rakazky, Brother Ed, favorite daughter and lots of relatives.

Service for visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. at First General Baptist Church and followed by memorial at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to family.