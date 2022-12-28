Oct. 28, 1946 - Dec. 26, 2022

DECATUR — Gary Casner Sr., 76, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital.

Gary was born on October 28, 1946, in Decatur, the son of Leeta Lee and Clara (Karlowski) Casner. He retired from Pipefitters Local #65. Gary enjoyed going down to the hall and visiting with the other retirees. He married Gloria Sue Gregurich on September 5, 1975. She preceded him in death on June 10, 2022.

Gary Sr. is survived by his sons: Troy (Joey) Gregurich of Palm Springs, CA, and Gary (Kim) Casner Jr. of Decatur; daughters: Tammy M. Ooton of Decatur, and Dawn (Gary) Prater of Decatur; brother, Kim (Lori) Casner; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Rex Casner.

Services to celebrate Gary's life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the services. Burial to follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gary's name are suggested to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.