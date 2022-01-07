Gary Clarence Colstrom

Gary was born December 28, 1941, west of Osage City, Kansas, the son of Clarence and Martha (Didier) Colstrom. He was raised in the Old Rapp Community and attended the one-room Rapp School for his first eight years. He graduated from Osage City Rural High School in 1959. Gary married Martha Ruth Hemp on February 19, 1983, in Long Grove, IL. He was involved in various occupations before moving with Martha to Libertyville, IL where the two of them formed the Hempstrom Fire Stopping insulation business. Although, he had many business ventures, he never lost his love for the farm. He was most comfortable staying at his brother, Larry's out in the country, helping out with the harvest or just sitting around enjoying a cup of coffee and working the daily crossword puzzle.