VANDALIA -- Gary Dale Dooley, 74, of Vandalia, Illinois, left this earth and gained his wings on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Vandalia, IL.
Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Memorial Presbyterian Church, Assumption, IL, with Pastor Harry Kirk, officiating. Friends and family will gather at the church at 3:30 P.M. Burial will be at a later date in Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, IL. Memorials: Liberty Church, Rural Bingham, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
He was born January 23, 1946, in Taylorville, IL, the son of Orville Lawrence & Mabel Lucille Blakeman Dooley. Married Diana Dee Barbara (Castle) on March 24, 1980, in Las Vegas, NV. He was a retired Officer from the Illinois Department of Corrections, Vandalia, IL; US Army Vietnam Veteran. Gary was an avid sports fan; he loved playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by: Wife; Sons - Tom Dooley & Jackie, Assumption, and Tim Dooley & April, Vero Beach, FL; Daughters - Tracy London & Doug, Mt. Zion, and Toni Friedrich & Kirk, Taylorville; 9 Grandchildren; 4 Great-grandchildren ; Brothers - Larry Dooley, Taylorville, and Roger Dooley & Donna, Baldwinsville, NY; and Sister - Kay Lynn Gano, Colorado Springs, CO.
Preceded in death by: Parents and sister - Patsy Beamer.
Service information
4:00PM
303 N Locust St
Assumption, IL 62510
